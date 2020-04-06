What will we see tonight on the Raw after Wrestlemania 36? WWE has said Wrestlemania 36 was the most socially interactive Wrestlemania in history. What will we see happen tonight? Who will join the Raw roster? Who will challenge the newly crowned Drew McIntyre? Stay tuned for live coverage and let's find out!

The first thing we see is a brief recap of last night's match in which Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Title. The first match tonight will be Liv Morgan vs Asuka. Liv Morgan beat Natalya last night and Asuka and the Kabuki Warriors lost the women's tag titles. Asuka starts this match hot but we see Liv battle back and punch at Asuka. Asuka does a hip attack onto Liv. Liv is on her knees and battles back and gets a two count. Liv goes to hit Asuka in the corner but Asuka sidesteps and Liv goes head first. Liv sends Asuka for a ride on the floor but Asuka then catches her with a kick. As we come back from commercial break we see Asuka stomp at Liv's left arm. Liv tries to battle back but gets a knee to the face from Asuka. Liv kicks out at two after the knee. Liv almost puts away Asuka and both women trade blows. Both are slow to get up and Liv catches Asuka with multiple clotheslines and sends her face-first into the canvas twice. Double stomp to the back from Liv and she gets a two count. Asuka catches Liv with an armbar but Liv moves and gets a two count. Shining WIzard from Asuka and Liv breaks it with a foot to the bottom rope. Asuka catches Liv on the ropes but Liv battles back and Asuka battles to get the Asuka lock. Liv Morgan taps after Asuka puts in the body scissors.

Winner: Asuka

We immediately go to a recap of the fight between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Title that happened at WrestleMania 36. Becky Lynch retained her women's championship. We see Charly Caruso interviewing her post-match 2 nights ago. Becky says it feels wonderful to have a 365-day reign. She always looks for a counter and she says Shayna underestimated her but Becky didn't underestimate her. She also says that she has the heart over the skill of Shayna. We see Shayna repeat the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. She then promises that Becky will feel the agony of her defeat. There will be a rematch of the Raw tag team championship match and we will also see the highlights of the boneyard match tonight.

The rematch of the Raw tag team championships is up next. We see a brief recap in which at WM 36 the Street Profits retained against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. We also saw Bianca Belair get involved when she after Zelina Vega, Theory's and Vega's manager. Belair's involvement happened when Vega went after Belair's husband Montez Ford. Garza and Dawkins start the match but Garza quickly tags in Theory. Both men are in a standstill until Dawkins and Theory jump over each other and Theory is brought down by a clothesline. Ford gets involved and Garza jumps in and Garza and Theory get brought down by simultaneous kicks.