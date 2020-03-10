The March 9th, 2020 episode of Raw is in the books and there are plenty of takeaways from the show. We kickoff the fallout coverage of the show with a potential injury that happened in the main event of the show. Rezar of AOP appears to have been injured during the match last night. It was noticeable during the match that he was favoring one arm and at times was catching wrestlers with one arm.



It's unknown of the extent of the injury at this time, however the seriousness of the injury is also a big factor here. If it is a partial tear then Rezar could still potentially wrestle at WrestleMania. The problem is if it is a full tear then he would likely need to miss 4-6 months. Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for the latest news going into WrestleMania.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the show Edge finally got his hands on Randy Orton, unfortunately for MVP he also got caught in the crossfire. MVP who was trying to recruit Edge to a new faction he maybe forming caught a spear, choke hold and multiple con-chairto's before being taken away. What you didn't see on Raw was MVP being taken away on a stretcher to the back.



It will be interesting to see if WWE comes back around to this moment for Edge's post WrestleMania feud. Also it will be interesting to see who aligns with MVP or who MVP recruits to his potential faction.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the show Paige and Jeff Hardy were both advertised for this Friday's Smackdown. WWE is promoting that Paige will confront the Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley. You have to wonder if Paige is there to stir the pot with Sasha Banks and Bayley, ask Bayley if she is willing to take on the entire roster or if maybe Paige is ready to step back into the ring. It has been rumored for months that Paige is cleared for action, so it will be interesting to see what she says on Friday.



Jeff Hardy is also set for his anticipated return just a week after appearing on WE Backstage. It will be interesting to see where he fits on this roster going into WrestleMania. WWE did make a title switch from Strowman to Zayn on Sunday, Sheamus still doesn't have an opponent at the Show of Show's and Drew Gulak looks to be getting a push.