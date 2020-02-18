Raw Results February 17th 2020

Tom Phillips announces Drew Mcintyre Vs MVP for tonights show. The king informs us of Seth Rollin's Sermon. Randy Orton is out for his no holds barred match with Matt Hardy. Footage from last weeks attack on matt hardy was played. WWE's video magic worked pefect with the crowd booing for the 1st minute. Randy gets on the mic and tells us that after last weeks attack he will not face Matt Hardy tonight. However Matt is still trying to get cleared. Matt comes to the ring in a neckbrace and street clothes. He trys to get Randy to confess why he did what he did to Edge.Matt then says he has grit and that Matt Hardy will not die.Randy says Matt should have left last week while he could still leave on his own two feet. Randy says no one will get to no what he did and that he respects Matt and Edge and says he loves Edge like a brother and that hes sorry Randy leaves the ring. He gets to the ramp and takes his jacket off as Matt grabs a chair. Randy walks back to the ring. Hardy swings the chair but Randy ducks and hits Matts neck on the rope. The viper then hits a RKO to the injured Hardy. Orton starts to wail on Hardy with the chair. Randy takes off Hardy's neck brace and teases a Con- Chari-To. He then drags Hardy to the outsde and puts Matt's head on the second layer of the steps and finally hits a Sinister Con- Chair-To. The viper follows with a secon Cpn-Chair To and continues to say sorry to the camera as the Opening segment comes to a close.