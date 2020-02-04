Monday Night Raw Results (02/03/20)

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw resided in Salt Lake City. Check down below for quick results of last night’s show! 

-Randy Orton opened the show to “explain” his actions on the attack on Edge from last week, but only uttered the words, “I can’t do this.” 

-Liv Morgan defeated Lana

-After the match, Ruby Riott returned and attacked Liv Morgan

-Drew McIntyre defeated Mojo Rawley

-Buddy Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders 

-Aleister Black defeated Eric Young 

-Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza via Disqualification

-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted Charlotte Flair, asking her to choose her to face at WrestleMania 

-Asuka defeated Natayla 

-Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super Showdown 

-Lesnar hit the ring and delivered a F-5 on Ricochet to close the show

