Monday Night Raw Results (02/03/20)

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw resided in Salt Lake City. Check down below for quick results of last night’s show!
-Randy Orton opened the show to “explain” his actions on the attack on Edge from last week, but only uttered the words, “I can’t do this.”
-Liv Morgan defeated Lana
-After the match, Ruby Riott returned and attacked Liv Morgan
-Drew McIntyre defeated Mojo Rawley
-Buddy Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders
-Aleister Black defeated Eric Young
-Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza via Disqualification
-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted Charlotte Flair, asking her to choose her to face at WrestleMania
-Asuka defeated Natayla
-Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super Showdown
-Lesnar hit the ring and delivered a F-5 on Ricochet to close the show