Monday Night Raw Results (12/03/19)

-The O.C. defeated Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo 

-The Viking Raiders defeated Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons 

-The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte Flair in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match 

-Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose 

-Andrade defeated Eric Young  

-Kyle Bush defeated R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship 

-Aleister Black defeated Tony Nese 

-Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa 

-Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley via Disqualification 

