Monday Night Raw Results (12/03/19)

Check down below for quick results of last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw!

-The O.C. defeated Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo

-The Viking Raiders defeated Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons

-The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte Flair in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

-Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose

-Andrade defeated Eric Young

-Kyle Bush defeated R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship

-Aleister Black defeated Tony Nese

-Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa

-Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley via Disqualification