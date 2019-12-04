Monday Night Raw Results (12/03/19)

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World!
-The O.C. defeated Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo
-The Viking Raiders defeated Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons
-The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte Flair in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match
-Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose
-Andrade defeated Eric Young
-Kyle Bush defeated R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship
-Aleister Black defeated Tony Nese
-Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa
-Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley via Disqualification