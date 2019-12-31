Monday Night Raw Results (12/30/19)

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World!

Last night on Monday Night Raw, we saw Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding turn into chaos as the returning Liv Morgan Ana Rusev ended up crashing it.

Check down below for the rest of Raw results down below!

-Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

-Erick Rowan defeated Kip Stevens

-Charlotte Flair defeated Natayla and declared herself to park take in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

-The Street Profits defeated The O.C.

-Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

-Andrade defeated Ricochet