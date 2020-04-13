Monday Night Raw is live from the Performance Center tonight in Orlando, Fl, this comes off multiple weeks of taped content. It's also worth noting that the decision to return to live television was made after a phone conference with other sports leagues as well as the President of the United States.



Viewership has seen a decline on average of about 300,000 viewers however has seen a week over week marginal increase for the last three weeks. It will be interesting to see if the show returns to it's normal average of 2.3m or higher this week or if it stays around the 2.0 average the show has had since taping.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As of this writing the WWE is only promoting "What's next for Drew McIntyre" and "The Man Comes Around". It looks like we should find out who the next challengers are for both top champions of Monday Night Raw.