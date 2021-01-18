RAW Storylines: How I Would Book Matt Riddle in the Next Two Weeks

The Bro that runs the show, Riddle, is currently in the middle of a rivalry with The Hurt Business, mainly being Bobby Lashley and MVP and my booking would play into that and not against it. Lashley and Riddle are two great athletes with great power, agility and former MMA backgrounds that could deliver a fantastic match that I think could compare to Kurt Angle versus Samoa Joe from TNA Lockdown 2008. Lashley has been booked as the vastly superior athlete and Riddle as the goofy underdog who does have solid in ring IQ, but my booking would turn Riddle into a fined tune athlete that Lashley will see as a threat. My booking is also based on the assumption that Riddle and Lashley will face at the Royal Rumble for the United States Title. When I say next two weeks I mean tonight's RAW and next week's RAW so I am not including Royal Rumble, also this is just a scenario of how I would do it and it is NOT a prediction.

First we start with tonight's episode of RAW. First segment is Riddle doing some comedy as he does then gets serious and announces he is not done fighting against The Hurt Business. Before I get to the next part time to go down memory lane. A little ways back when Drew Gulak was in a rivalry with R-Truth and Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 Title he held the belt shortly and approached The Hurt Business about joining them. They did not accept him then they beat him up when they found out he was wearing a clip-on tie as part of his suit and the finely dressed Hurt Business did not take lightly to that. My idea is for that to be revisited and for Gulak to approach them and say he can help get rid of Riddle and if he beats Riddle he can be a member of The Hurt Business. The two would then have a 8-15 minute match to put Riddle over but to also allow Gulak to show off his skills. Even if it was on the shorter side it would be a fun catch wrestling match and these two have quite the history in the ring. After Riddle's win he would then be attacked by The Hurt Business and Lashley would go in to brutalize Riddle in a way that would write him off television for a scripted injury, but then Riddle is saved. Jeff Hardy and The New Day would come to the rescue and Riddle would end up on top. That concludes my fantasy booking for the Riddle storyline for tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The storyline would continue on January 25, the final episode before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Cedric Alexander versus Riddle would be announced online before the episode. When the episode begins The Hurt Business would say only one of their own can get rid of Riddle but before that they must isolate him. Then throughout the night Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day are found unconscious and injured. A bit later Jeff Hardy is found in similar condition. A bit later in a quick segment before Cedric Alexander and The Hurt Business enter the ring for the match it is revealed they committed the attacks. During the match Hurt Business try to interfere and that is when Keith Lee and Lucha House Party come to the rescue. Lee might seem random and I know he is in a storyline with Sheamus but he has history with Riddle even recently on RAW and they are friendly with each other. Lucha House Party defeated The Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin the RAW Tag Team Champions recently so them interfering would also make sense. After the non match participants leave ringside and go backstage still brawling Riddle and Alexander finish the match and Riddle gets the win earning another United States Title Match against Lashley!

(Not official match graphic, credit to Dozybe Gamer on YouTube)

Most or more likely none of this will happen but I think it would be an interesting way to propel the story and get a lot of different people television time. How would you book the storyline? Comment below or tell me on Twitter @juicecannon1 I hope I hear from some of you!