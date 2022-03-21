Skip to main content
RAW Tag Team Championships to be defend in a triple threat match WrestleMania Sunday

Just a little while ago WWE announced that RK-Bro will be defending their newly won RAW Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match against The Street Profits and former champions Alpha Academy on WrestleMania Sunday. 

Two weeks ago the former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defended the titles in a losing effort against the teams of RK-Bro and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. RK-Bro would pick up the win and the titles ending Alpha Academy’s reign at just 56 days.

Last week on RAW RK-Bro came out to the ring to celebrate their title win with Randy Orton calling Riddle his friend. This led to The Street Profits demanding a title shot after beating them as of writing this three weeks ago. 

In the end it looked like the match was set for WrestleMania but Alpha Academy had other plans. This would set the stage for the triple threat match on WrestleMania Sunday.

