Monday Night Raw has seen steady viewership since 2020 has begun and has consistently not only been the top-ranked show on cable for Monday nights but also has stayed around 2.5 million viewers.



This week was no different and the first hour of the show even topped out at 2.6 million viewers. This is great news for Raw as the show is consistently seeing numbers increase.

This is the 6th of 7 weeks that Raw has had the top ranking on cable. The show did see a decline hour over an hour seeing a slight drop in hour two, to 2.5 million and seeing a big drop in hour 3 to 2 million viewers. The show did manage to average 2.4 million viewers however and you have to believe the USA network is extremely happy with these numbers.