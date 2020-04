Last night's episode of Raw drew in 1.817 million viewers and ranked 2 in the ranking of the key demographic with a .53 key demo average. The show was headlined by Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre with a contract signing, return of Jinder Mahal and also featured a title match, as well as, an advertised triple threat of Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler. This would be the least watched show of 2020 however continues to be a top 3 program on the year.

2020 Raw Viewership Tracker:



January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.83

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.76

******Average For January: 2.299 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.73



February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.67

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.80

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.79

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers/ Key Demo:0.71

******Average For February: 2.288 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74



March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.69

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74 (PCLive)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61 (PCLive)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.58 (PC)

******Average For March: 2.136 million viewers: Key Demo: 0.67



April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.70 (PC)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.56 (PCLive)

April 20 Episode: 1.881 million viewers/ Key Demo: .56 (PC Live)



Monday Night Raw has ranked first key demo rankings 12 of a possible 17 times so far this year. That puts them being the number one in the rankings 74% of the time.