RAW Viewership Falls Below 2 Million

This weeks episode of Monday Night Raw averaged 1.913 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. all 3 hours of the show fell below the 2 million mark. Viewership was down from the 2.01 million three-hour average from last week. The breakdown for each hour was as follows:

8 pm: 1,994,000

9 pm: 1,913,000

10 pm: 1,832,000

The first hour of Raw averaged 1.994 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.913 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.832 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fifth, and seventh in Monday’s cable ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The April 15, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.665 million viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The full cable ratings can be seen below...