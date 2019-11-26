RAW Viewership Holds Despite Decreased Cable Viewership

In a Monday Night RAW that brought us a returning Matt Hardy (in his original gear, mind you) and another Rey Mystery Championship reign, viewership remained consistent to last week's.

Viewership was nearly identical in hour 1 (2.241 this week versus 2.245 last week) and hour three (1.896 this week versus 1.925 last week) bringing this week's viewership average to 2,109,000 viewers. This was just barely down from last week's total of 2,130,000 viewers, a decrease of less than 1%.

Despite a strong Survivor Series, viewership remained the same. WWE continued to have the first 2 hours of the show in the top 5 cable programs watched and hour 3 ranked at number 6 amongst the top 50 programs. Another note to consider is that viewership overall appeared to be down with the NFL Monday Night Game bringing in 10,925,000 viewers this week down from 12,567,000 viewers last week. RAW's consistent viewership despite the holiday week and an overall decrease in viewership across cable programs is certainly an encouraging sign.

Full viewership can be seen below