RAW Women’s Championship Match Announced For Next Week

Tonight on Monday Night RAW there was a contract signing between WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch and Challenger, Liv Morgan.

During the contract signing it was announced that the anticipated title match will take place next week on RAW.

Will Liv be able to overcome the bully that is Becky Time Becks and prove she can lead the division or will Becky Lynch remain on top?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!