RAW Women's Championship Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules PPV

As announced moments ago on tonight's ongoing edition of Monday Night RAW (For LIVE Coverage, Click HERE), Sasha Banks challenged RAW Women's Champion, Asuka to a title match at WWE Extreme Rules, in 3 weeks...a challenge in which Asuka accepted then got brutally beat down by the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley and the aforementioned, Sasha Banks.

