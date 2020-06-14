Reason AJ Styles Was Moved To SmackDown

According to the official Twitter account of Rovert, somebody who has broken many stories in the past, the reason AJ Styles was recently moved to SmackDown is because he didn't get along with former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

As you know by now, Paul Heyman has been replaced by Bruce Prichard who will now be running both RAW and SmackDown creatively. There are conflicting reports as to what the exact issues were but one thing is confirmed – Styles wasn’t a fan of Heyman. However, according to Dave Meltzer, Styles’ problem was due to the firing of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Rovert said - “I’ve heard a couple of versions of the story but it is all basically the same thing. AJ Styles had a horrible time on Raw. Him and Heyman didn’t get along & he couldn’t handle the banter as the locker room would make fun of him and his politics/conspiracy theories.”

Meltzer responded - "Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn’t fighting Vince on something like that either.”