Report: Charlotte Flair To Undergo Surgery, Expected To Have An Extended Time Off

According to multiple sources and independently confirmed by WNW, the attack on Charlotte Flair by Nia Jax on last night's Monday Night RAW was to write Charlotte off of TV for an extended period of time.

The surgery is not related to the 'injury' that was played up on TV, last night, as she's reportedly healthy and un-injured but is instead, having an elective surgery that will put her out of action for 1-2 months as the expected recovery time for her unknown surgery is about 6-weeks.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.