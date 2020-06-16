Report: Fans Attending Last Night's WWE Tapings Release Statement Following Positive Test Result, WWE Responds

The always reliable, Florida-based, News Reporter, Jon Alba has received a statement from multiple fans that attended WWE's TV tapings, yesterday after the report that a WWE Performance Center employee tested positive for COVID-19, last week.

Here's what the WWE had to say, first:

"Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE's TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required."

Alba goes on to say:

"The fans I spoke to told me they never felt pressured by WWE not to wear a mask for TV purposes or any other reason. They confirmed temperature checks, and signed waivers as well. One noted they were in a group that had masks on them, and chose not to wear when taping started."

"Those I spoke to didn't find out about the positive COVID-19 test by a WWE developmental talent until after the tapings. While WWE personnel were tested today, the "fans" were not informed they had to get tested. Those I spoke to were invited back for more tapings, this week."

"It was also noted to me there were sanitizing stations on-site, and the sources I spoke with all told me they felt safe at the tapings and would attend again, even after the news of the positive COVID-19 test. They were not tested for Coronavirus though, just temp. checks."

"While the WWE statement says fans were kept apart from performers, there were multiple times performers who went into the crowd during last night's RAW taping, including the Street Profits, who danced with fans. This was not six-feet apart."

"For those asking: I do not know how the mask situation applies to talent. I can only speak to those who were in attendance as 'fans,' all of whom unanimously said they were never told they could not wear one if they wanted to, and no one felt pressured NOT to wear one."

