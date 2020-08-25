Report: Wade Barrett Joining NXT Commentary Team Tomorrow Night

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, former Intercontinental Champion, Wade ‘Bad News’ Barrett will be joining the NXT commentary team, tomorrow night.

The former brash-British WWE superstar reportedly hasn’t signed anything with the company at the time of this writing but will at least join the commentary team for the Black & Gold brand, tomorrow night.

Barrett (real name, Stu Bennett), last commentated with the NWA before the company shutdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

