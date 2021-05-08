Retro WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 5.7.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the retro 2006 edition. We saw Ceasro earn a Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash and the return of Jimmy Uso.

The show drew an average of 2.1565 million viewers. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 1.923 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.147 million viewers

Hour 2:2.166 million viewers

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso trying to get Jimmy Uso in line. This would lead to Ceasro cleaning house and standing tall to close the show.

