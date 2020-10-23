Rey Fenix Injured, Replaced By Penta El Zero M In AEW World Championship Tournament

As announced by AEW, just moments ago, Eddie Kingston revealed that Rey Fenix was injured in his victory against brother, Penta El Zero M, this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Fenix will vacate his spot in the AEW World Championship Tournament and be replaced by his brother, Penta, who will now face Kenny Omega in the next round of the tournament, next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@FariaWCSB)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!