Skip to main content
Rey Mysterio Has Officially Moved To The SmackDown Roster

Rey Mysterio Has Officially Moved To The SmackDown Roster

Earlier tonight on Friday Night SmackDown Rey Mysterio showed up and told Triple H that he was quitting WWE due to his son Dominik’s actions as of late. 

Triple H would then bring Mysterio into his office to talk about this monumental decision. 

The main event of the show was a fatal four way with the winner earning a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. 

In a shocking turn of events Karrion Kross would be unable to compete after what transpired at the start of the show involving a car crash and Drew McIntyre attacking him so Mysterio would take his place. 

During the match Michael Cole would announce that Triple H has officially made a deal struck a deal for Mysterio to be apart of the SmackDown roster. 

Mysterio would then go on to pin Ricochet in the fatal four way becoming the number one contender to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A0140535-F568-4386-BBF6-C457B45AB3D0
WWE News

Rey Mysterio Has Officially Moved To The SmackDown Roster

A3CE8ED9-0811-4374-AB55-378B0DD67AE8
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Roxanne Perez Picked Cora Jade’s Poison and challenged to a match

256955F6-D314-4E5C-8FD9-3372F3DBCAE0
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.14.22

7476DACA-E631-4232-86B2-922DA0FCAE43
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.11.22

2ADDF574-DE5B-4495-B699-F957A837F8ED
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview 10.11.22

7A87A3DD-43B3-4B00-B07E-BE8260D6CD8B
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Extreme Rules Fallout 10.10.22

D58B58AF-1FB7-4A19-A12D-6543EBF96331
WWE Results

Seth “Freakin” Rollins wins the United States Championship on the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW

AA26E728-EAD5-4934-B230-A13A81CA4C31
WWE News

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar made his shocking return on the 10.10.22 edition of Monday Night RAW