Rey Mysterio Has Officially Moved To The SmackDown Roster

Earlier tonight on Friday Night SmackDown Rey Mysterio showed up and told Triple H that he was quitting WWE due to his son Dominik’s actions as of late.

Triple H would then bring Mysterio into his office to talk about this monumental decision.

The main event of the show was a fatal four way with the winner earning a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

In a shocking turn of events Karrion Kross would be unable to compete after what transpired at the start of the show involving a car crash and Drew McIntyre attacking him so Mysterio would take his place.

During the match Michael Cole would announce that Triple H has officially made a deal struck a deal for Mysterio to be apart of the SmackDown roster.

Mysterio would then go on to pin Ricochet in the fatal four way becoming the number one contender to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.

