Rey Mysterio Set To Ink New Deal With WWE

It looks like Rey Mysterio will finally ink his offer from WWE, despite a equal offer from AEW. It has been speculated for over the last month that Rey Mysterio was close to signing a new deal with the company, especially after his son has launched into a Summerslam feud with his last opponent Seth Rollins. It has been reported by Dave Meltzer, that AEW made a very strong offer, that equal the amount of pay WWE was going to pay per date, however he said WWE offered more dates which drove the offer up.

Mysterio will be 46 years old this December and you must also believe that being able to work with his son in WWE had to be a consideration. After all it's clear that he felt most comfortable with helping Dominik get his foot in the door with the leader of professional wrestling. Dominik is just 23 years old and is already set for a major feud with Seth Rollins at Summerslam.

