Tonight WWE Hall of Famer defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Damian Priest was banned from ringside so a mysterious masked person leaned Edge an assist in victory.

It turns out the masked person was none other than Rhea Ripley. Judgement Day continues to grow in numbers.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!