Ricochet Becomes The New Intercontinental Champion On 3.4.22 Friday Night SmackDown

The first match of tonight edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sami Zayn defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

Thanks to a distraction from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville Ricochet was able to roll up Zayn for the win becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

