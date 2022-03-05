Skip to main content
Ricochet Becomes The New Intercontinental Champion On 3.4.22 Friday Night SmackDown

Ricochet Becomes The New Intercontinental Champion On 3.4.22 Friday Night SmackDown

The first match of tonight edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sami Zayn defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. 

Thanks to a distraction from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville Ricochet was able to roll up Zayn for the win becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D1F30376-6E25-41C7-AE82-B2D4A30B3141
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Ricochet Becomes The New Intercontinental Champion On 3.4.22 Friday Night SmackDown

8FE97508-06B4-4480-9FBD-0424DDC5899D
WWE News

Two New Matches Announced For WrestleMania 38

BAB85546-E889-45C0-9F4D-D441AD854857
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Level Up Preview 3.4.22

3B3EBA19-30AE-4ECB-B7BB-DAF9CB45B701
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

6718F002-FEFD-4B0E-9029-B9C21F2BAA7A
WWE NXT

NXT Stand and Deliver To Take Place on WrestleMania Saturday

31CE8A03-CDBF-4207-A0A0-75CBF3C2BB11
WWE News

Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into The Hall of Fame

F4B933FD-AC75-418F-A8E2-40118D3D6346
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: NXT Roadblock Next Week, Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Comes to a Close and Carmelo Hayes Retains Title 3.1.22

8C55721C-5FC8-4000-942F-711B8A8C422F
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 3.1.22