RK-Bro Wins RAW Tag Team Championship on 3.7.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Alpha Academy defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to kick off the show.

After almost 20 minutes of action and Randy Orton hitting one of the greatest RKOs of all time it was RK-Bro who would pick up the win and become RAW tag team champions once again. 

RK-Bro now look towards WrestleMania but who will their opponents be?

