AEW Road Rager Preview

AEW Dynamite is back on the road before live fans tonight as the show takes place in beautiful Miami for Road Rager! Below is a preview episode via their YouTube channel:

Among the action scheduled for tonight:

Andrade makes his first AEW appearance in the ring as he takes on Matt Sydal, who interrupted his promo two weeks ago to set up this match. Will "El Idolo" prove to be the star he claims to be?

Blade/Bunny take on Orange Cassidy/Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match. What will be interesting to note is how they will apply the rules to this one.

South Beach Strap Match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Will this be the apex of the feud between the Nightmare Family and the Nightmare Factory?

Six man tag action as the Inner Circle's Proud & Powerful team up with Jake Hager to take on the Pinnacle's FTR & Wardlow. Who will get the upper hand in this rivalry after tonight?

World Tag Team Title Street Fight: The Young Bucks, who were pinned last week, will take on Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo for the titles.

Plus, JR sits down with Ethan Page and Darby Allin as they discuss the coffin match, which was pushed back. When will they have this match?

Join us for LIVE coverage beginning at 8:00pm only @wnwnews!