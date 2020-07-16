by John Reid

Fight For the Fallen signals the end of many rivalries, but the potential for new ones arise, and with All Out approximately six weeks away, this would be a good time to predict which battles are best to be solved at what many could argue is AEW's pre-eminent PPV. Of course injuries and the ongoing pandemic could change things, but for now, this is what I predict will take place on Labor Day Weekend:

Buy-In: Private Party vs. Lucha Brothers

If you're trying to get some last second buys, this would guarantee it. A high flying match with two of the company's most electric tag teams. Give them 15-20 minutes during the 7:00 hour and let them do their thing. Lucha Bros should win as they will be a prominent force in the tag team division.

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer

It's obvious that at this point AEW is going to give Moxley the "Hulk Hogan vs. Monster of the Month" type of title reign, and this time it's Archer's turn. It will be a brutal match and fit in the similar vein of Moxley's title defenses, with the champ finding a way to hold on. At least we'll get some great promos from Jake Roberts leading up to it.

TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Scorpio Sky

You can tell that the strain of Cody defending the title week in and week out is taking its toll, and it comes to a head here. Sky is one of the most believable threats and could realistically come out as the champion, but this is where Cody snaps and cheats his way to victory as the heel turn is complete, much to the chagrin of Coach Arn, but to the delight of Tully Blanchard.

FTR vs. The Young Bucks

Simply put, this should be the main event. It's the match fans have wanted to see for the past five years, and it needs to close out the show. FTR should and will win to cement their place as the world's greatest tag team. There's just one more thing they will need...

Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy at the Hardy Compound

Cinematic matches are the thing, and if you are going for the ridiculous and sublime, these guys would fit perfectly. What better place do you have it than at the Compound?

MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

This would be entertaining for the set up alone. MJF wins to keep his unbeaten streak.

AEW Tag Team Title Championship: Hangman Page/Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express

Jurassic Express has been one of the hottest teams in the division, and it would be fitting to see them take on the champs. They retain the belts in a thrilling match.

AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vicki)

This would be a chance for AEW to rest Rose as the dominant force in the division. Shida will have several more wins to her resume leading up to the match, but the presence of Vicki makes the difference as the Native Beast reclaims the belt to start a reign she should have had in the beginning.

Britt Baker vs. Big Swole

If the good doctor is cleared, this match has to happen, as she has said earlier that she should be ready by All Out. This has been one of the better rivalries in the past few months, and with the help of Rebel we see Baker get the victory.

Brian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Cage and Allin can have a great big man/small man match, with the Machine getting another big PPV win.