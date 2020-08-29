Roman Reigns Joins Paul Heyman, Last Night On SmackDown

During last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon handed WWE producer, Adam Pearce the task of collecting the signatures of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns ahead of their Universal Championship match, this Sunday at the Payback PPV event.

Throughout the show, Pearce successfully garnered the signatures of the Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt as well as Braun Strowman and at the end of the evening, he finally found the returning Roman Reigns. Reigns looked over the contract pretty thoroughly and then the camera panned over...to none other than Paul Heyman.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Is the ‘Big Dog’ now a Paul Heyman guy?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!