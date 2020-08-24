Roman Reigns Made His WWE Return At Summerslam

At the conclusion of the Universal Championship match between The Fiend and Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns returned to the WWE. The Fiend had just defeated Braun in a grueling contest which saw him capture the title for the second time. After the match Reigns hit a brutal spear on The Fiend and then went on to attack both Braun and The Fiend.



It's worth noting that Roman was getting booed by the piped in crowd noise from WWE. Also Roman had a much different attitude than normal and talked lots of trash to both Strowman and The Fiend.

