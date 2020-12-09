Roman Reigns...YOUR NEXT

Earlier this year WWE seemed to be building towards a match between then Universal Champion Goldberg vs Roman Regins for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Both guys even signed on the dotted line for the match but due to the global pandemic and health concerns Roman pulled out of the match.

Strowman would replace Roman and ended up winning the belt. Fast Forward today and Roman is back and is now the Universal Champion.

Today on the Bump WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was a guest. Kayla Braxton would ask Goldberg if there is some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief. Here are Goldberg's comments:

Looks like we could be getting the highly anticipated Spear vs Spear match very soon.

