Ronda Rousey Explains Her Hiatus From WWE

If Ronda Rousey ever returns to WWE, the former Raw Women’s champion says it won’t be in a full-time capacity … and she says ungrateful wrestling fans are to blame.

On the latest episode of the “Wild Ride! with Steve-O” podcast, Rousey talked about working for WWE and the type of schedule she had on the road.

“I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room,” Ronda said. “Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”

Rousey goes on to say she learned she had a broken vertebrae in her lower back prior to signing with WWE during her medical exams, so when she was home she’d have to be laying down with a heat pad on her back and a Tempur-Pedic pillow under her neck the whole time.

“If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money,” Ronda continued.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

Rousey ends this portion of the conversation saying that if she ever does return to WWE, it will not be in a full-time capacity … only short chunks of time.

Watch the interview below.