Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair set for WrestleMania Saturday

Former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE return last month during the Women’s Royal Rumble at number 28 as a surprise entrant. She would go to win the match earning a championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 38.

On her first night ever on SmackDown she would select “The Queen” Charlotte Flair effectively challenging her for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

What the WWE Universe was left wondering was which night the match will be taking place.

It was first reported today by Fox Sports that the match will be taking place on Night 1 of WrestleMania which moving forward will be called WrestleMania Saturday.

