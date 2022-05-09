Skip to main content
Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Tonight at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” Match to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. 

This was a rematch from their encounter at WrestleMania last month. 

Rousey had made her return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She would go on to win the match but unsuccessful challenge Charlotte Flair for the title. 

With tonight’s win Rousey secures her first ever SmackDown Women’s Title. 

