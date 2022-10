Tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania “The Land of Extreme” WWE held its Extreme Rules premium live event.

The second match of the night was Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The match would end when Rousey locked in the Bicep Clutch and Morgan would pass out with a smile on her face. With this win Rousey would become a two time SmackDown Women’s Champion.