Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown NXT superstar Roxanne Perez made her SmackDown debut looking to pick Cora Jade’s poison for this Tuesday’s pick your poison match.

Perez ended up choosing Jade’s former tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. RAW’s Damage CTRL would have a problem with the choice leading to a six women tag match set for later in the show.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results of the match.