Roxanne Perez wins the Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Tonight during WWE NXT 2.0 Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals to win the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

She would celebrate in the ring with her best friend Cora Jade but that was cut short by Toxic Attraction.

Congratulations Roxanne Perez!

