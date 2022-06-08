Skip to main content
Roxanne Perez wins the Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Tonight during WWE NXT 2.0 Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals to win the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. 

She would celebrate in the ring with her best friend Cora Jade but that was cut short by Toxic Attraction. 

Congratulations Roxanne Perez!

