September 6, 2021
Ruby Soho is #ALLELITE

The destination is now known as tonight at AEW All Out during the Casino Battle Royale Ruby Soho was announced as the Joker.

Soho would go on to make it to the final two between her and Thunder Rosa. They would battle it out on the apron and in the end Ruby would eliminate Rosa to win the Battle Royale and become the number one contender to Dr. Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s World Title. 

