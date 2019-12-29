Ryan Lists Top Ten Professional Wrestlers Of 2019

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World. As the year winds to a close, this next article entry is going to focus on the stars of the professional wrestling business and their phenomenal work.

So join me as I go through the year and look at the 10 best professional wrestlers all around.

(NOTICE: This list is personal opinion, as everyone has their rights to their own opinions!)

Honorable Mentions: The Young Bucks, Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega.

10. Cody Rhodes

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Alongside The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and friends ventured out into the wild and drew up an idea of an entire wrestling promotion. After doing talk and business with Tony Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, All Elite Wrestling was born. Starting off the year with a bang and continuing with momentum heading towards AEW’s first show, Double or Nothing, Cody needed a big time match. He found himself in a match with his own brother, Dustin Rhodes. The match at Double or Nothing between both men saw a beautiful story with highs and lows and tons of people would call this match of the year. Cody picked up the win and cemented his legacy in AEW. The year continued on a high note when he went to war with the uprising AEW star, Darby Allin, who took Cody to the limits in a 20 minute draw. Continuing on his matches, Cody joined forces with his brother Dustin to take on The Young Bucks, then a grudge match between himself and Shawn Spears. Another highlight match was his most recent, with AEW Champion Chris Jericho at Full Gear. Both men tore the house down and while Cody fell short in defeat and will never challenge for the AEW Championship again, his oozing baby-face features made him beloved of fans of all over and easily one of the top stars in AEW heading into 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

9. Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)

1 Gallery 1 Images

Okay, so let’s forget about Hell in a Cell and that terrible red lighting for a moment and let’s focus on the creative mind that is Bray Wyatt.

In 2018, Wyatt was lost in the shuffle and had nothing for him, despite doing wonders with what was put in front of him. Wyatt appeared on our television screens once more after WrestleMania, but this time with a new look and a Fun House, and at the same time hiding a secret that would be revealed as The Fiend. Many have speculated the story behind it or theories to Wyatt and The Fiend, but that is what making Wyatt so successful. No one can get enough of The Fiend and his welcome back to WWE was at SummerSlam where he absolutely demolished Finn Balor and WWE legends in his path. Wyatt also surpassed to being the best seller for all merchandise for WWE. The year of Wyatt and The Fiend has been amazing and while there was some hiccups in the process (Hell in a Cell), WWE seems to be correcting them as time passes with Wyatt.

8. Kofi Kingston

1 Gallery 1 Images

What a year Kofi has had in WWE. He slipped into a spot that was meant for Ali at the Elimination Chamber, but due to injury, Kofi was inserted into the Chamber. This led to an unexpected push for Kofi as the entire WWE Universe got behind the 11 year WWE Veteran and got his first opportunity at WWE gold against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. Kofi-Mania officially began and the two put on a match filled with a rollercoaster of emotions and in the end we saw Kingston get the moment that was long overdue. While most people will go on to say that Kingston didn’t have a good title run, I’d have to disagree 100%. He had great matches with the likes of Samoa Joe, Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were all good. It was the unfortunate match with Brock Lesnar that took the wind out of the sail for Kingston, as he dropped the WWE Championship to Lesnar in October and it lasted eight seconds later. This year alone has made Kingston feel like a main player and has recently just signed a new multi-year contract with the company, showing his loyalty to WWE.

7. Jon Moxley

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dean Ambrose’s contract expired some time after WrestleMania with WWE and he opted to not resign. This led to the return of the beloved, Jon Moxley. Instead of waiting a while after his contract expiration, Moxley waited seconds after his contract came to an end to get his name back out on the market in wrestling. Moxley has tore it off ever since his exit in WWE and went to Japan to have great matches in the G1 Climax. He then made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in a major way by attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Moxley has proven that he is a main player everywhere he goes and crowds across the country love him. He’s had an opportunity to do his craft in and out of the ring and has done wonders all year. He has had great matches with Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Kenny Omega, just to name a few matches. Moxley is slated to be in a program with Chris Jericho in the beginning of 2020 and it’s safe to say that Jon Moxley will be a big name people will be discussing into next year.

6. AJ Styles

1 Gallery 1 Images

Each and every year, AJ Styles proves to everyone that he is indeed, phenomenal. Whether he is working as a face or heel, his in-ring and mic work deliver and mesmerizes people across the globe.

He’s had great matches this year with the likes of Ricochet, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton in singles competition, but also has worked alongside fellow Club members, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. While Styles hasn’t been involved in the WWE Title scene much of this year, we have seen him hold the United States Championship and help elevate not only the championship itself, but upcoming stars in the business, putting on countless matches of the night.

Styles is one of a kind talent and each year we are blessed to be seeing him inside a squared circle doing his phenomenal work.

5. Daniel Bryan

1 Gallery 1 Images

Daniel Bryan went through 2019 as one of the top heels in the company, proving that he can go from a beloved over face to a hated heel. This also helped during the time of Kofi Kingston on his rise to stardom, but Bryan’s work as a eco-friendly heel and ran down everyone’s way of living life.

Bryan recently went up against Bray Wyatt and despite the red lighting, Wyatt and Bryan put on a great match and the second round is to come at the Royal Rumble next month.

Bryan is similar to AJ Styles, a once in a lifetime talent who is pure and is just gifted at what he does in and out of the ring, whether that being in WWE or not.

4. Seth Rollins

1 Gallery 1 Images

WAIT, before anyone jumps on me for putting the infamous Seth Rollins on my top ten list of professional wrestlers of 2019, hear me out.

Rollins started the year off strong with a 2019 Royal Rumble Match win and securing his spot to WrestleMania to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. He then went to Mania and overcame the odds and defeated the Beast Incarnate to bring the Universal Championship back to a regular basis on Raw. He then had successful title defenses against Baron Corbin and even ranked #1 in PWI 500 list.

Now yes, I agree Rollins should stay off Twitter and ignore the Twitter feuds with Will Ospreay or CM Punk for that matter. Or even better yet, doing interviews talking bad about other wrestling promotions in the process, but this doesn’t over shadow what the man has done all year for us to be entertained. Rollins lives and breathes professional wrestling and we should respect it in that matter.

Rollins has returned to being a heel following Survivor Series, aligning himself with the Authors of Pain and doing some really good work heading into the Royal Rumble in 2020.

3. Becky Lynch

1 Gallery 1 Images

Becky Lynch has cemented herself as the top women in all of professional wrestling, regardless of the promotion. The Man stood tall, main eventing WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, becoming Becky Two Belt, capturing the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Of course, this was after she won the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Lynch has become a sensation to crowds all over and has broken down many barriers that necessarily common for women in WWE. She has become a role model for many children to look up to her. And while she plays this badass on screen, she seems to hold herself quite well outside the ring and off camera. Lynch has proven that hard work does pay off.

While Becky Lynch isn’t the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion now, she currently holds the Raw Women’s Championship and seems to have the whole entire division on lockdown. Will she be able to hold it down or will she fall victim to her next adversary, Asuka?

2. MJF

1 Gallery 1 Images

I want someone to name a better heel in the business this year other than MJF. I can guarantee that no one can even compare to the work that this young man has accomplished already in such a short amount of time in his career. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, MJF has excelled with his character and the fact that he stays true to it even when he’s not having a camera on him. Whether it being in the ring or calling out the D&D community on Twitter, MJF has proved that he is better than you and you know it....

2020 could be indeed be a breakout year for the young star, bigger and better than the caliber he is on at the moment. He is wonderful on the mic and his in ring work is definitely there as well. Even though he hasn’t had much work in the ring, he makes the list of top ten this year for me due to his charisma and heelish antics to be great.

1. Chris Jericho

1 Gallery 1 Images

This couldn’t be a real list without the G.O.A.T himself, the AEW World Champion himself, Chris Jericho.

When he announced that he would be all in with All Elite Wrestling, I knew it was gonna be must see. Every single week of Dynamite, I look forward to Jericho the most and what he has to say. He has come across as a true star that he rightfully so is, but he’s just as much as a star as Brock Lesnar is and should be treated as such. No one has had a better year than Chris Jericho. He is a corner stone of AEW and puts everyone over in the process. For example, look at what he’s done for Darby Allin and Jungle Boy, plus everyone he’s been around with in the Inner Circle.

Everything Chris Jericho has been doing is must see and he instead of sticking to the same things that have worked in the past, he continues to put in the work to reinvent himself as the time passes by. In Jericho’s case, age is just a number and number one is what he is on my list of the top ten pro wrestlers of 2019.