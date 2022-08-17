Santos Escobar banned from NXT at NXT Heatwave

Tony D’Angelo defeated Santos Escobar in an Anything Goes Street Fight which means Escobar is now banned from NXT.

This match came about after months of both men and families going back and forth on multiple turf wars.

D’Angelo came into power when he defeated Ciampa at Stand and Deliver to become The Don of NXT which clashed with Santos being El Hefe of NXT.

Legado Del Fantasma would lose a six man tag at NXT In Your House leading to the faction joining The D’Angelo Family.

Tensions and insubordination would rise leading to the return of Escobar from injury and setting up the final sit down and tonight’s match.

What is next for Legado Del Fantasma without Santos Escobar? Where will Escobar land next?

