Sarah Logan is back and Valhalla is here in WWE

Tonight The Viking Raiders made their returns to Friday Night SmackDown after weeks of vignettes destroying Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma.

The most shocking thing to come out of the surprise attack was the return of Sarah Logan.

During the multiple vignettes a mysterious women was seen and narrating stories of Valhalla.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now that the mystery woman has been revealed to be the returning Sarah Logan and joined The Viking Raiders what is next for Logan and The Vikings.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!