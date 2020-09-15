The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is out & as Micheal Cole would say "it's BOOOSSSSTIMMMME" Yes; that is correct, Sasha Banks is in the trailer. Have not seen it yet? Head over to their twitter & give it a look. Start streaming Season 2 Oct. 30th on Disney Plus.
Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer.
