Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer.

Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer.

Author:
Publish date:

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is out & as Micheal Cole would say "it's BOOOSSSSTIMMMME"  Yes; that is correct, Sasha Banks is in the trailer.  Have not seen it yet?  Head over to their twitter & give it a look.  Start streaming Season 2 Oct. 30th on Disney Plus.

Eh9kP_WWsAAYx07

Related Articles