It appears Taynara has decided to part ways with the WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp over at Fightful.com the NXT superstar has apparently decided to end her WWE career. According to the report, there was a disagreement with the company last month and it may have been financially motivated. It is unknown at this time if WWE is attempting to mend the bridges with the NXT superstar who was last seen on television was in December of 2019 against Candice LeRae.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking of NXT they have made headlines Saturday morning by hiring its first African American Female referee, this is exceptional news for the young lady as well as the company. The official NXT account sent out a Tweet regarding the news.



It appears that Chris Jericho may be on the recruiting trail this week, as the current AEW World Champion posted a picture with injured WWE Superstar EC3. EC3 has been out of action for some time and even when not injured has been used rarely on television. With a post like this you have to wonder if Jericho is recruiting or if he is trying to help leverage some TV time for the former Impact World Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts from the headlines this morning? Please continue to check the website for all your wrestling needs including WWE, NXT, AEW, ROH, MLW, NWA and NJPW. Also if you are interested in covering wrestling please reach out to me on Twitter @awesomephinatic.