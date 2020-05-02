Saturday Afternoon News Update (5/2) - Title Match Added to Money in The Bank, Becky Lynch Talks About John Cena's Impact on Her Acting Career and Vince McMahon Wishes The Rock A Happy Birthday

Here to bring you any Pro Wrestling news you may have missed, this morning and early afternoon, here is your afternoon news update!

- WWE's official Twitter account posted the following video, announcing that a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Match will be held at the upcoming Money in The Bank PPV, next Sunday. The New Day will defend their titles against former-champions, The Miz and John Morrison, Lucha House Party and the team that just defeated them, last night, Forgotten Sons.

Watch the official announcement, below!

- Becky Lynch recently spoke with TMZ and shed some light on her blossoming Hollywood career and upcoming appearance on Showtime's hit-show, "Billions", this Sunday and she went on to say that John Cena gave her a ton of advice and wisdom on transitioning from the ring to the big-screen.

Check out the interview, below!

- Today is The Rock's 48th birthday and Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish "The People's Champ" a very happy birthday.

Take a look at the special message from the Chairman of WWE, below!

