Saturday Afternoon News Update (5/9) - AEW and UFC Sharing Hotels, This Week, WWE Adds 2 Matches to Money in The Bank and IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Post-Show Starting Next Week

- According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the UFC who is holding their first event in over 2 months, tonight, has been sharing a hotel with AEW superstars and staff since Thursday morning and will continue to do so through the weekend.

It's worth noting that one of the fighters scheduled to fight, later tonight, Jacare Souza tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card. However, the card will proceed as scheduled from Jacksonville, Florida, tonight. There's been reports that at least 3 other members of the UFC staff in Jacksonville have also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been self-isolated until further notice and obviously won't travel to the arena for the event, this evening.

- According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, the WWE have added a pair of very-odd matchups for tomorrow night’s Money in The Bank PPV.

It was noted in the tweet below that they have added R-Truth vs MVP and Jeff Hardy vs Cesaro.

- Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling had the following announcement on their official Twitter account:

