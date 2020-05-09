Saturday Evening News (5/9) - Becky Lynch Reaches Another Milestone, Michelle McCool Reveals Who Was Originally Supposed to Break The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak and WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Little Richard

Here to bring you up-to-date on everything you may have missed in the day of Professional Wrestling, here is your evening news update from WNW!

- Becky Lynch can't stop breaking records. The current RAW Women's Champion has now passed Alexa Bliss for most total days as RAW Women's Champion entering her 397th day as Champion. Lynch has been Champion, since defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. Lynch last defender her title at WrestleMania 36, last month where she defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE's Twitter account posted the following, congratulating the Champ:

- In a recent interview with the New York Post, The Undetaker's wife, Michell McCool covered several topics about her legendary husband, but perhaps most notably revealing that Edge was supposed to end Taker's WrestleMania undefeated streak at WrestleMania 24, but Edge declined to do so. Brock Lesnar would of course be the one to end the streak at WrestleMania 30, 6-years after Edge declined.

McCool went on to say the following:

"Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania 24 versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, 'That makes zero sense. I don't want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What's it gonna do for Edge?' It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It's fine, it's not like it's an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination."

- Legendary musician, Little Richard has unfortunately passed away, this morning at the age of 87. Richard performed "America. The Beautiful" at WrestleMania 10.

WWE posted the following tweet and statement on Richard's passing:

