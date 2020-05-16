Saturday Evening News Update (5/16) - AEW Announces Big Match For This Week's Dynamite, Otis Talks About When He Plans on Cashing in Money in The Bank and Another Participant Added to AEW's Casino Ladder Match

Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, today, here is your evening news update from WNW!

- A big match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara has been announced for this week's go-home AEW Dynamite before the company's big PPV event, Double or Nothing, next Saturday! Both men are slated to compete in The Elite vs The Inner Circle's big "Stadium Stampede" match at the PPV.

- AEW also announced the 7th participant in the Casino Ladder Match for Double or Nothing...which is Kazarian. He joins Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Kip Sabian and fellow SCU member, Scorpio Sky in the match. No word yet on if anyone else will be involved in the match.

- WWE Men's Money in The Bank holder, Otis was on WWE's show, "The Bump" and had the following to say about when he would like to cash-in his contract:

"There's not much to bask in, baby. The sooner the better. I don't know when but sooner or later, this bad boy is getting cashed in. I don't care if they don't see me coming from the side or from behind, I'm going to keep on coming. I don't know what title yet. I'm a very impatient man, so I plan on cashing it sooner rather than later."

