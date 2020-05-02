After a pretty busy day of news in the Pro Wrestling world, you may have missed a few news items, but luckily WNW is here to gather all of the day's news!

- As previously reported by WNW, RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch will be appearing in an upcoming Marvel film. It's not yet known what movie or role, "The Man" will be appearing in.

- Another WNW report, earlier in the day, broke the news that Jimmy Uso will be sidelined until 2021 with MCL and ACL injuries in his knee.

- WWE Network News confirmed that The Undertaker's documentary, titled "The Last Ride" will debut next Sunday, May 10th on the WWE Network, immediately following the Money in The Bank PPV.

