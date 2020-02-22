Matt Hardy has been in the social media spotlight for over a month now as rumors continue to swirl on what will be the next step for Hardy. His latest tweet says he has an evolution coming that is both internal and external. As you'll notice in the tweet below he references a number "3220" seeming to mean March 2nd, 2020. This is the Monday after both Super ShowDown and Revolution.

On last night's Smackdown event Naomi defeated Carmella to become the number one contender for the Smackdown Women's Championship. This will be only the second time a women's match has taken place in Saudi Arabia, as the first was Natalya vs. Lacy Evans. Below is a video of Naomi talking about making history in Saudi Arabia.

AEW sent a tweet yesterday stating that Cody injured himself this past week on Dynamite. Cody connected with a backflip from the top of the cage in his match against Wardlow. AEW stated that Cody had a toe injury going into his match next week with MJF at Revolution.