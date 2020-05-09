Here to bring you up-to-speed on everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, last night, here is your morning update from WNW!

- Last night on SmackDown, we got another ominous message from the SmackDown hacker. The hooded figure posted the following message:

- According to Showbuzz Daily, Thursday’s episode of “Total Bellas” drew their lowest ratings since March of 2019, bringing in 415,000 viewers on the E! Network.

- In a new SEC filing from WWE, it was noted that the company’s Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon sold 23,255 shares of her WWE stock for a total of $1,029,964.

Last week, her husband and WWE Executive of Global Talent Strategy and Development, Triple H, also sold over $1 Million of his WWE stock.

